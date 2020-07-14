|
|
|
Taberner Alan Prescott Who died peacefully on the 1st July 2020 at Carrington Court,
Hindley aged 85 years.
Alan was a loving husband to the late Marian and a dearly loved Dad to David & Jeff, Father in Law to Ciara & Diane. A cherished Grandad to Chris, Michelle, Ben & Jak and Brother to the late Enid.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all those that knew him.
The family have requested donations to Dementia U.K. in lieu of flowers in memory of Alan.
Alan's funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium Thursday 16th July at 12:00 for immediate family, for all enquiries please contact McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 14, 2020