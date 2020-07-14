Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Taberner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Taberner

Notice Condolences

Alan Taberner Notice
Taberner Alan Prescott Who died peacefully on the 1st July 2020 at Carrington Court,
Hindley aged 85 years.

Alan was a loving husband to the late Marian and a dearly loved Dad to David & Jeff, Father in Law to Ciara & Diane. A cherished Grandad to Chris, Michelle, Ben & Jak and Brother to the late Enid.

Alan will be sadly missed
by all those that knew him.

The family have requested donations to Dementia U.K. in lieu of flowers in memory of Alan.

Alan's funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium Thursday 16th July at 12:00 for immediate family, for all enquiries please contact McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -