Albert Roberts

Albert Roberts Notice
Roberts (Albert) Gordon Peacefully passed
away on the
25th August whilst at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, aged 81 years.
A devoted husband to Marjorie and dearly loved Dad, Grandad,
Father in Law & Friend to many.
Gordon will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The U.K. Sepsis Trust in memory
of Jemma-Louise Roberts care
of the Funeral Directors.

The Funeral Service will take place on 7th September at 3pm at
Wigan Crematorium, to be attended by family only - due to current restrictions.

All enquiries to
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020
