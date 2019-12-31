|
|
|
Donaldson Alfred Peacefully on 17th December 2019,
Alf,
aged 95,
husband of the late Ellen (Nellie); loving dad of Stephen and Alan; father-in-law to Janet and Sally; proud grandad of Richard, Karen, Chris and Philip; brother to Janie, Herc and those siblings
who have sadly passed on.
Will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Monday 6th January 2020 at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Royal British Legion
may be sent to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA,
Tel 01942 821215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019