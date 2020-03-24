Home

Alice Brown Notice
Brown Peacefully in hospital on
15th March 2020

Alice
aged 93 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Leslie.
Dearly loved son of Alyn,
dear Grandmother of Robert,
loving sister of Kathleen, William and Brenda and a loving
Aunty and friend.

Funeral service will take place on Monday 30th March 2020 at Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 10:30, this will be for her
immediate family only.

A memorial service will be held in due course for family and friends.

All enquiries to
Edwards Funerals Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020
