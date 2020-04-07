|
|
|
Brown Alice Sister Kathleen and Brenda, brother William and grandson Robert would like to thank the family and friends for their
support during this sad time. Special thank you to Paul Bolton in the resus depart at RAEI for the care and assistance he gave our sister in her short stay there, also staff and doctors at Ince ward Wigan Infirmary for the dedicated care they gave her.
Many thanks to
Reverend John Southern
for his lovely service
and kind ministration.
Also to the staff at Ambleside Bank care home for their love and
care they gave to Alice
during her time there.
Also to Nicola and staff at Edwards/ R Banks and Son for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
'May God bless you all'
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020