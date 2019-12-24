|
|
|
NICHOLLS (née SHARPLES)
Alice Passed away peacefully
in Woodlands Court Care Home where she had lived since September,
on the 15th December 2019,
aged 98 years, formerly of
Whelley and Poolstock Lane,
Alice is now reunited with her husband Sydney. Dearest mum of Joyce and husband Les (deceased), much loved gran of Andrew and Nicola, devoted and very proud gran gran of Evie, Lottie and Monty. A special auntie,
sister and friend to many.
Our world has lost a
very special person.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family.
Funeral service takes place at
St James Church, Poolstock on Monday 30th December 2019
at 10.30am prior to interment at
St Pauls Churchyard.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019