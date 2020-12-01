Home

Alice Parkinson

Alice Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Alice
(née Arrowsmith) Peacefully in hospital
with family at her side on
20th November 2020,
Aged 80 years.
A much loved mum of
Stephen William and Jason John.
Mother in law to Karen and Nicola
and a devoted grandma to
Declan, Esme and Reeve.

Alice will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends. "NOW FREE" and Reunited with
her sisters Sylvia and Bet.

A funeral Service will be held at
St Anne's Church Shevington on
Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the churchyard. Immediate family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Dementia UK in memory of Alice.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell house, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
