Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Alice Roby

Alice Roby Notice
Roby Who passed away on
21st October 2020
peacefully in hospital
and of Hindley

Alice
Aged 86 years.

The beloved Wife of the late Ernest Roby recent partner of Derek Darbyshire. A loving Mum of Barry, Keith and John. Mum in law of Carole, Joan, Elaine. Special Nan and Great Nan. Dear Sister of Annie and Jean, Edward, John and James and a dear friend to many.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired to motor neurone disease and MIND
c/o the family.

Funeral service and Cremation will take place on
Friday 13th November in
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 11am.

All enquiries to:
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020
