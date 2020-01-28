|
|
|
Carruthers Who passed away peacefully
with his loving family by his side
on Monday 20 January 2020,
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Lower Ince, Wigan.
Allan
aged 62 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Amanda, a much loved Dad of Stuart, Steven and Jack, a
devoted Grandad of
Olivia and Freddie.
A special brother,
brother in law, uncle and a
dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral on Friday 31 January 2020.
Service at St Mary's Church,
Lower Ince at 12:15pm,
followed by Interment in Westwood Cemetery
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020