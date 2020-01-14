|
|
|
PORTER Passed away in hospital on
4th January 2020.
ALLAN
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty). Loving dad of Karen and Allan. Much loved grandad of Kirsten and China
and a dear great grandad
of Joey and Grace.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service
will take place at St James Church, Poolstock on
Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries
to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020