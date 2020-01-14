Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Porter

Notice Condolences

Allan Porter Notice
PORTER Passed away in hospital on
4th January 2020.

ALLAN
aged 81 years.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty). Loving dad of Karen and Allan. Much loved grandad of Kirsten and China
and a dear great grandad
of Joey and Grace.

He will be sadly missed.

The funeral service
will take place at St James Church, Poolstock on
Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.

All enquiries
to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -