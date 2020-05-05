|
|
|
Eardley Who passed away on
18th April 2020 in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley Green.
Alma
Aged 89 years.
The loving Wife of the late John.
Dearly loved Mum of Gillian,
Barry and Jeffrey.
Special Nan of Simon and Cheryl.
Special Grandma
of Katie and Jack.
Little Nana of Brandon,
Alex and William.
Great Grandma of
Emily and Charlotte.
Dear Mother in law of
Stephen and Lorraine.
And a much loved Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
Funeral service and Cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th May in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society and
British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020