|
|
|
Collier Andrew Ken Collier and family would like
to extend their sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks for all the
kind messages of condolence following Andrew's loss.
The number of people lining the route in Leigh on Monday 11th May 2020 for Andrew's funeral service was moving and a memorable source of comfort.
Special thanks to Carol,
Andrew's wife, for making all the arrangements under such
difficult circumstances.
Thanks also to Leigh Golf Club and Leigh Centurians for their tributes and to Haydock Funeral services and Howe Bridge Crematorium.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020