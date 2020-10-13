|
KINGSLEY-LAMB Anita Sadly passed away unexpectedly in
Wigan Infirmary on Saturday 3rd October 2020,
aged 73 years.
Devoted mum to Adam,
soon to be mother-in-law to Zoei,
loving nanny to Penelope,
much loved sister to Betty
and auntie to Lee, Alison, John,
James, George and Tabatha and
great auntie to Elle, Myla and Findlay and Godmother to Amy.
Anita was a warm and vibrant lovely lady who will be very much missed by all of her relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Private funeral to be held on
Friday 16th October 2020.
Donations to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, 01942820290.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 13, 2020