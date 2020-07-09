|
|
|
Pendlebury (Née Weaver) Passed away suddenly on
29th June 2020 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Haigh.
Ann
Aged 76 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving Mum of Louise,
Julie and John, treasured
Mother-in-Law of Paul and Michelle. Much loved Grandma of Robert, Elinor and Charlotte.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service and committal at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 14th July 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Ann's memory to
'Air Ambulance' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2020