Gibbons (previously Hart
Nee Muskett) Peacefully in Springfield Nursing Home, Coppull, on 14th August 2020, formerly of Wigan,
Anne
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Barry,
loving mother of Stephen and Clare and adored Gran of Melissa, Jessica and Matthew.
The funeral service will be held at St. John's Church, Coppull followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull PR7 5BZ
Tel: (01257) 793880
