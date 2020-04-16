|
|
|
GRIFFITHS ANNE On 5th April 2020,
suddenly passed away in hospital,
aged 59 years.
The beloved daughter of the late Tony and Betty, dearly loved sister of Joe, Eileen, Cyril and Gwen.
A much loved sister in law,
aunty and friend.
She will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service for the immediate family only will take place on Friday 17th April 2020 at Wigan Crematorium at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 16, 2020