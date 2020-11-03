|
|
|
SHARPLES Peacefully at her home in
Beech Hill on the
22nd October 2020.
Anne
aged 74 years.
Devoted wife of John and
a dearly loved mum,
mother in law, nan,
sister and aunty.
Anne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Mary's Church, Standishgate
on Friday 13th November 2020
at 10.00 am prior to interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020