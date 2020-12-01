|
|
|
SHARPLES Anne Mr John Sharples and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their mass cards, sympathy cards and generous donation of £1,400
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Anne.
We would like to thank the Hospice at Home team, District Nursing team, Hollowood Chemist, Banks funeral staff, all who attended the mass and those who paid their respects at the church and Gidlow Cemetery.
Thanks to Father Andrew Jolly
and Duncan Lowe for a
beautiful Requiem Mass.
Thanks also to Father Johnson for
the use of St Mary's Church.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020