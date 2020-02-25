Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Annie Farrington

Annie Farrington Notice
FARRINGTON Annie Peacefully passed away at home
on 12th February 2020.
ANNIE
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roland,
dearly loved mum of Alan and Carol, loving nan of Neil and
much loved nannie Annie of Adam,
Isabel and Matthew.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 28th February 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Derian House c/o the funeral director.
The family would like to thank staff
at Windsor House Care Home
for their kindness and excellent
care of Annie.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020
