|
|
|
Lowe Passed away peacefully
on 6th March 2020.
Annie
aged 82 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Ernest and a dearly loved Mum,
Nan and little Nan.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium chapel on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 2pm followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020