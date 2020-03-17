Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
14:00
Wigan Crematorium chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Lowe

Notice Condolences

Annie Lowe Notice
Lowe Passed away peacefully
on 6th March 2020.
Annie
aged 82 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Ernest and a dearly loved Mum,
Nan and little Nan.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium chapel on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 2pm followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -