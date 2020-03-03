|
|
|
Gannon On February 24th 2020.
Peacefully at home and surrounded by his loving family and partner Janet.
Anthony (Tony)
Aged 67 years,
Beloved Son of Christopher
and Mary (deceased).
Dearly loved Brother of Michael, Christine (deceased), Kathleen, Josie and John (deceased).
Loving brother-in-law to Vinny (deceased), Mick and Kym.
Dearest Uncle, devoted Partner of Janet, and Dad to Christopher James.
Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church.
The Holy Rosary will be held at Edwards Funeral Directors on Thursday 5th March at 7:00pm.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Mary's RC Church, Standishgate, Wigan on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 12 noon, prior to interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan WN1 2AA
Tel: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020