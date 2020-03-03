Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gannon

Notice Condolences

Anthony Gannon Notice
Gannon On February 24th 2020.
Peacefully at home and surrounded by his loving family and partner Janet.

Anthony (Tony)
Aged 67 years,

Beloved Son of Christopher
and Mary (deceased).
Dearly loved Brother of Michael, Christine (deceased), Kathleen, Josie and John (deceased).
Loving brother-in-law to Vinny (deceased), Mick and Kym.
Dearest Uncle, devoted Partner of Janet, and Dad to Christopher James.

Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church.
The Holy Rosary will be held at Edwards Funeral Directors on Thursday 5th March at 7:00pm.

Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Mary's RC Church, Standishgate, Wigan on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 12 noon, prior to interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan WN1 2AA
Tel: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -