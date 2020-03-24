|
|
|
Gannon Anthony The family of the late
Anthony Gannon wish to thank
all family and friends for
Mass cards, messages of sympathy and donations received following our recent sad loss.
All donations will go to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
We wish to especially thank
Fr. Johnson, Fr. Causey
and Fr. O'shea.
We send thanks to Macmillan nurses who looked after Anthony with so much care and support.
Thank you to all staff at
R. Banks and Son (funerals) LTD.
With special thanks to Nicola,
for all their care and attention.
Your kindness is a great
comfort to the family.
The Holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020