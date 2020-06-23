|
TENNANT Anthony
(Tony) Died peacefully on 15 June 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Irene for 60 years, dad to Caroline, Anthony and Andrew, grandad to Phillip, Alex and Helen.
Former Headteacher at St Aidans, Winstanley, from its opening,
until his retirement in 1995.
A full memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date when current restrictions are lifted. If you would like to view the cortege, it will leave
W Banks Funeral Home in Orrell at 1.30pm on Tuesday 30 June 2020, proceed along Gathurst Road, Gathurst Lane, Church Lane (past St Bernadette's School)
Wigan Road and Shevington Lane to a private service at
St Maries, Standish.
All enquiries
W.Banks of Orrell
01695 622272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 23, 2020