|
|
|
Greenwood Who passed away
on 6th February 2020
at his home in Abram.
Arthur
Aged 91 years.
The beloved Husband
of the late Margaret,
loving dad of Gwen and Carol,
father-in-law of Karl and David,
Special Grandad of Wayne, Liam, Natalie and Hayden.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 19th February,
in St. John's Church, Abram
at 1.30pm.
Followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Abram Parish Church
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 14, 2020