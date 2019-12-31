|
RUSSELL ARTHUR December 11th 2019,
aged 94 years, peacefully at home. Loving Husband to Jean, Father of Suzanne and Son-in-law Salvatore.
Cherished by Grandchildren Robbie, Paul, Sophie and Claudia
and Great-Grandchildren Lucca, Antonia and Emma.
Funeral service at
Southport Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by a celebration of life at St Gregory's Social Centre, Lydiate, L31 2NA.
Those unable to attend the funeral service are welcome to join the family at the Parish Centre.
Enquiries to Craven Funeral Directors, 44 Liverpool Road, Lydiate, L31 2LZ Tel: 0151 531 7890
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019