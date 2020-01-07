|
|
|
Smallwood Arthur Henry Who passed away on
Tuesday 31st December 2019
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Bamfurlong, Wigan,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late May, loving dad of Jeffrey,
Lorraine, David, Gary, Lesley and
Dean, a much loved grandad and
great grandad, brother to
Peter (deceased) and Susan.
Funeral service on Friday
10th January 2020 at St John's
Church Abram at 11:00am
followed by interment in St John's
Abram Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations will be accepted
in his memory.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020