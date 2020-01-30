Home

Atherton (nee Clark) Peacefully in her sleep
with her family at her side
on 26th January 2020.

AUDREY
aged 82 years.

Reunited with her beloved husband Cliff. A much loved and devoted Mum and Nan who will be greatly missed by all her loving family and all who knew her.

Good Night & God Bless you Mum xx

A funeral service will be held at
St Matthews Church on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 1.30pm.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 30, 2020
