|
|
|
Atherton (nee Clark) Peacefully in her sleep
with her family at her side
on 26th January 2020.
AUDREY
aged 82 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Cliff. A much loved and devoted Mum and Nan who will be greatly missed by all her loving family and all who knew her.
Good Night & God Bless you Mum xx
A funeral service will be held at
St Matthews Church on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 30, 2020