BAMBER Who passed away peacefully with her loving family around her on Monday 23rd December 2019
at Lakelands, Higher Ince, Wigan
Barbara Rachel
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Thomas, much loved mum
of Susan, Margaret and David and a devoted nan, great grandma, mother-in-law, sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral on Friday 10th January 2020, service at Ince Parish Church at 1:15pm followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020