Barbara Hopper
Hopper Who passed away peacefully,
her loving family around her, on Thursday 21st May 2020 at her home in Hindley, Wigan,
Barbara,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Charles, a much loved Mum of Neil and Stephen, a devoted Gran of Lyndsey, Craig, Jenson, Jack and Erin and a dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral on
Thursday 4th June 2020.
Service and commital at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
