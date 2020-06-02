Hopper Who passed away peacefully,

her loving family around her, on Thursday 21st May 2020 at her home in Hindley, Wigan,

Barbara,

aged 81 years.

The dearly loved Wife of the late Charles, a much loved Mum of Neil and Stephen, a devoted Gran of Lyndsey, Craig, Jenson, Jack and Erin and a dear friend to many.

She will be sadly missed by all

who knew her.

Funeral on

Thursday 4th June 2020.

Service and commital at

Wigan Crematorium Chapel

at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if so desired, to

Wigan and Leigh Hospice

c/o the family.

All enquiries to:-

Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,

Darlville, Manchester Road

Higher Ince, Wigan

Tel: 01942 244712



