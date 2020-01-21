Home

Barbara Jones Notice
Jones Barbara Peacefully passed away on
the 5th January 2020 at
home after a long illness,
patiently borne, aged 85 years.
Barbara, a loving Wife of the late Russell, Mum to Alison, Mother in Law to Chris and a beloved Nana to Sarah & Ian. Barbara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered
by all her friends and family.
The funeral service will
take place at Spencer Road
Methodist Church at 09:30am
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 30th January.
The family have requested that people wear bright colours
and not black.
All enquiries to McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020
