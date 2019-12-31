Home

Barbara Large

LARGE Barbara Margaret Sadly passed away,
aged 75 years on
16th December 2019.
Beloved wife, much loved mum
and nan and gran.

She will be deeply missed by
all her loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 2nd January 2019 at Southport Crematorium at 2:40pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
The Salvation Army c/o
and all enquiries
W Banks of Orrell, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel. 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 31, 2019
