Bertha Simpkin Notice
SIMPKIN On 18th April 2020,
peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
and of Hindley

Bertha
Aged 82 years.

The beloved wife of Brian,
much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma,
cousin and friend.

A celebration of Bertha's life
for extended family and friends
will be held as soon as possible, cremation will take place
on Thursday 7th May
at Howe Bridge Crematorium.

Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Danesbrook House,
Ladies Lane,
Hindley.
Tel 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020
