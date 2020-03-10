|
|
|
DERBYSHIRE Peacefully in hospital and
formerly of Newtown on the
28th February 2020,
Bessie
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy
and a devoted mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Bessie will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at St. Marks Church, Newtown on Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for M.I.N.D. c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020