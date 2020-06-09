Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Betty Howard Notice
HOWARD Peacefully in Appleby Court on the 30th May 2020 and formerly of Appley Bridge.

BETTY
aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Tony, and a dearly loved mum, nana
and great nana.

Betty will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A private service will take place at West Lancs Crematorium.

Any donations may be passed to the family for Dementia UK.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 9, 2020
