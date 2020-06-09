|
|
|
HOWARD Peacefully in Appleby Court on the 30th May 2020 and formerly of Appley Bridge.
BETTY
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony, and a dearly loved mum, nana
and great nana.
Betty will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service will take place at West Lancs Crematorium.
Any donations may be passed to the family for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 9, 2020