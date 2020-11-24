Home

RIGBY (nee Churchward) Peacefully on
8th November, 2020 and
of Bedford Care Home, Leigh.
Betty, aged 95,
beloved widow of Andrew,
dear mother of David,
dear mother in law of Margaret,
a loving grandmother of Maxine
and niece Victoria, husband Lester and Charlotte and Emily.
Funeral will take place at
Wigan Crematorium on 1st December, family flowers only.
Any donations to Age UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Standish. 01257 425447
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020
