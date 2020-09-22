Home

Bill Blackledge

Bill Blackledge Notice
BLACKLEDGE Bill Passed away peacefully on
12th September 2020.
Former Band Leader at
Wigan Casino and engineer.
Beloved husband of the late Jean. Devoted dad of Andrew and
father in law of Maureen.
Bill will be very sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends
and fellow members of
Deanwood Golf Club.
May he Rest In Peace.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020
at St Teresa's Church, Upholland at 12:15pm followed by committal at
St Helens Crematorium.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020
