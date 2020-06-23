|
DICKINSON On the 11th June 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
Bill, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Phyl,
dearly loved dad to Theo
and Stuart (Australia) and Tony,
dear father in law to
Lisa, Becky and AnnMarie,
loving and devoted grandad
to Noah, Grace, James, Leo,
Tom, Rhys and Catrin and
dear brother of Jennifer.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Private funeral service will be held
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 26th June at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
