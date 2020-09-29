Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Draper

Notice Condolences

Bill Draper Notice
Draper Who passed away peacefully on 21st September 2020,
at his home in Hindley Green.

Bill
Aged 76 years,

Dearly loved and adored by all who knew him.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place on;
Monday 5th October,
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -