|
|
|
Draper Who passed away peacefully on 21st September 2020,
at his home in Hindley Green.
Bill
Aged 76 years,
Dearly loved and adored by all who knew him.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on;
Monday 5th October,
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
