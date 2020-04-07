Home

SANDERS In loving memory of
BILL
who passed away 2nd April 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Loving dad of Linda and Joan,
dear father in law of Ray and
close friends of Debbie,
Gloria and Alan.
He will be sadly missed.
Private Family funeral
will take place.
Please keep Bill and family in your
prayers at this sad time.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
