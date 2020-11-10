Home

Twigg Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on Saturday 24th October 2020
and of Standish, Wigan,
Bill, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie, loving dad of Stephen, Linda and Tony, dear father-in-law and a
much loved grandad.
"Will be sadly missed."
Funeral service took place at St Wilfrids Church, Standish on Tuesday 10th November followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
all enquiries to T + M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish,
Wigan, Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020
