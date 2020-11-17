Home

HARDMAN Brenda Formerly of Woodhurst Drive, Standish.
Passed away peacefully on
3rd November 2020 after a
long illness, patiently borne.

A beloved mother to Christopher and Kathryn, mother in law to Alison and Liam, much missed Nana of David, Daniel, Sarah and Ian and Great Nana to Baxter.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on 20th November at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the family and will be passed to the Alzheimer's Society.

Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
