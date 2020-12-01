Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Jones

Notice Condolences

Brenda Jones Notice
Jones Brenda M Died, aged 79, on
Sunday 15th November at
Wigan Infirmary, surrounded by her family, husband Harry, daughters Kay and Susan, granddaughters Katie and Jenny, also not to forget son in law David, grandsons Andrew and James, son in law Rob and
great grandaughter Florence.
We will say goodbye to Brenda on Tuesday 8th December at 2.30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family only.
Donations to Cancer Research.
R Banks and Son, Gidlow Lane
Tel: 01942 829200
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -