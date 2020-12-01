|
Jones Brenda M Died, aged 79, on
Sunday 15th November at
Wigan Infirmary, surrounded by her family, husband Harry, daughters Kay and Susan, granddaughters Katie and Jenny, also not to forget son in law David, grandsons Andrew and James, son in law Rob and
great grandaughter Florence.
We will say goodbye to Brenda on Tuesday 8th December at 2.30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family only.
Donations to Cancer Research.
R Banks and Son, Gidlow Lane
Tel: 01942 829200
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020