Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Monk

Notice Condolences

Brenda Monk Notice
MONK Peacefully in hospital on the
19th October 2020, and of Orrell.

Brenda
aged 81 years.

Dearly loved wife of Alan and a
devoted mum to Carole and Lynne,
nan to Sonya and Declan and
mother in law to Stewart and David.

She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will be held at
Wigan Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November 2020
at 1.00pm.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -