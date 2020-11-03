|
MONK Peacefully in hospital on the
19th October 2020, and of Orrell.
Brenda
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan and a
devoted mum to Carole and Lynne,
nan to Sonya and Declan and
mother in law to Stewart and David.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will be held at
Wigan Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November 2020
at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020