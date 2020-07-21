Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Gregory

Notice Condolences

Brian Gregory Notice
GREGORY Peacefully on 18th July 2020,
Brian,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Nicola, Simon and Vicky and a loving grandad to Rachel, Abby, Emma and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be attended by family only.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Brian,
may do so to The Christie.
All enquiries to Edwards Funeral Directors, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -