GREGORY Peacefully on 18th July 2020,
Brian,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Nicola, Simon and Vicky and a loving grandad to Rachel, Abby, Emma and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be attended by family only.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Brian,
may do so to The Christie.
All enquiries to Edwards Funeral Directors, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020