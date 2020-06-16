|
|
|
Mcclure Brian Died peacefully in hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to Sylvia.
Dearly loved dad, brother, grandad, great grandad and father in law.
Brian will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Gone but never forgotten.
Good night, God bless xxx
The funeral service will take place on Thursday the 18th June at Wigan Crematorium at 12 o clock.
Immediate family only to attend the service (inside the crematorium).
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St James Church, Orrell
c/o the family.
All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeralcare,
Linley House, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 16, 2020