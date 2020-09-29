Home

Brian Rigby Notice
Rigby Brian James Peacefully passed away, cared for at home on
18th September 2020
aged 60 years.
Loving Husband, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Workmate, hugely missed by all who knew him.
40 years service at
Waste Services Wigan Council.
Special thanks go to the caring District Nurses, Dr. Sundar's team at Wigan & Ms. Karabatsou's team at Salford for their efforts
and support to Gill & Brian.

Fly high and free.

Funeral takes place on
5th October 2020 at 1pm
at St.Helens Crematorium.
Donations to Wigan & Leigh Hospice. All enquiries to
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020
