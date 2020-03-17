Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
14:00
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church
Standishgate
Brian Walsh Notice
WALSH Peacefully on
4th March 2020

BRIAN
Aged 86 years
Beloved Husband of the late Irene, Dear Brother of Celia and the late Kenneth, a much loved Uncle and Great Uncle and friend to many.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 2pm at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church Standishgate followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers by request,
any donations if desired in
the memory of Brian for
Cancer Research UK.
All Enquiries
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
