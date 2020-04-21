|
|
|
WEBB Peacefully at his home in Wigan
on the 9th April 2020.
BRIAN
aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Maureen,
dearly loved dad of
Dawn, Lee and Chris.
Devoted father in law, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
Brian will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A donation in his memory may be made to Cancer Research or Macmillan fund via the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020